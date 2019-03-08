LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is accused of stabbing his mother in a Lake Saint Louis home Friday morning.
Police told News 4 they were called to a home on Grey Pine Court shortly before 5:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned the 39-year-old son stabbed his 65-year-old mother with a knife and then stabbed himself multiple times.
The mother and son were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The mother reportedly is listed as stable and the son is currently not stable.
Other family members lived in the home but were not injured, Lake Saint Louis police said.
Police said the son reportedly suffers from a mental illness.
There are no other suspects being sought.
The investigation is ongoing.
