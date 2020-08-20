ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- James Timothy Norman, son of Sweetie Pie’s owner Robbie Montgomery, faces a new charge of mail fraud in the murder-for-hire plot that led to his nephew’s death in 2016.
Norman, who goes by Tim, and his insurance agent Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, have both been charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.
Charging documents say Norman and Yaghnam conspired to get a fraudulent life insurance policy for Norman’s nephew, Andre Montgomery. Federal agents said Norman and Yaghnam submitted three separate life insurance applications that contained false statements about Andre Montgomery’s income, net worth, medical history, employment and family background.
Earlier this week Norman was arrested in Mississippi and charged with conspiracy to use a cellphone in the "commission" of a murder-for-hire that resulted in death.
Exotic dancer Terica Ellis, of Memphis, was also charged in the conspiracy.
Andre Montgomery was shot and killed near Fairground Park on March 14, 2016.
