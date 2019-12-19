HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A son beat his father to death with a golf club in Hillsboro early Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said deputies were called to the 1000 block of Tracy Lane around 3:15 a.m. for a disturbance.
According to the sheriff’s department, a 27-year-old man was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend when his father tried to intervene.
The man and his father, 53-year-old Eric Smoot, then began fighting, during which the suspect beat his father with the golf club, authorities said.
Smoot was pronounced dead around 6 a.m. at the hospital.
The 27-year-old man was arrested by deputies at the scene.
Both men reportedly lived at the home.
