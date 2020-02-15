JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a 73-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning inside a Jefferson County home.
Around 9:30 a.m., officers arrived to the 1700 block of Burley in Festus for a report of a shooting. Police said the 73-year-old was already transported to a local hospital before they arrived. He was later pronounced dead.
A 42-year-old man, identified as the victim's son, was taken into custody at the scene.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tweeted that there is no concern for public safety at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.