ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Argosy Casino in Alton will reopen at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The casino has been closed for flooding all but eight days since May 3.
Floodwaters still reach the casino’s front door, so workers built a last-minute ramp Tuesday morning so the casino could open as planned.
The casino is the largest source of tax revenue for the city. Mayor Brant Walker said about $4 million of Alton’s approximately $33 million budget comes from casino revenue.
“When we’re open the city does thrive,” Michael Barker, director of marketing for the Argosy Casino told News 4.
Several employees at the casino were able to keep working in spite of the closure. Barker said 16 team members found other employment.
Other employees in the Alton area haven’t been so lucky.
“I think the most significant thing is the amount of people and the amount of time they’ve been out of work, which is tragic,” Mayor Walker said of the record flooding impact. “You’re looking at a two month long event, and you’re looking at hundreds and hundreds of jobs, and the ripple effect of the economic impact of going out, shopping, things like that, will be felt in the community for months.”
The floodwaters also caused significant damage to fencing around the amphitheater. As a result, the city has cancelled the BBQ, Bikes and Blues event this weekend.
“Even though the floodwaters have mostly receded, the Amphitheater grounds require significant cleanup. More than $50,000 in damage has been identified with that number likely to increase,” Robert Stephan, Amphitheater Commission Chairman said.
The city says the fireworks will go on as planned but will be moved to the old Great Central lot. As a result, there will be restricted parking in the Argosy lot on Henry Street.
Employees at the casino said they are thrilled about the opening.
“Something’s finally happening in a positive way,” Denny Crank, facilities manager for Argosy casino told News 4.
While it’s a step in the right direction, the mayor said it will take time before things are back to normal.
“We will eventually rebuild. As you know, when you live on the rivers, the river goes up and the river goes down. Resilience is a great word for river cities,” Mayor Walker said.
