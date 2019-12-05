COLLINSVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- There are several drinking fountains in the halls of Dorris Elementary School.
Whether or not there's anything special about the water depends on who you ask.
But principal Kevin Stirnaman won't drink a drop.
"No! I stay away from it. And I don't let my wife near the building," he said.
There are 17 reasons why, he explained.
"15 staff members and 17 babies," Stirnaman said. "So it's been busy."
In the past year, 15 staff members at this one school have all had babies. News 4's Steve Harris takes a look at the phenomenon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.