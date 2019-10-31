ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- MLS4TheLou on Thursday formally released their plans for a 31-acre development in Downtown West.
The plan includes includes training fields, mixed-use venues and, of course, a new stadium located on the north side of Market Street by Union Station.
MLS4TheLou announced their plans with a video Thursday. Watch it here.
The open-air stadium, announced earlier this week, will have 22,500 seats and be located north of Market between 20th and 22nd streets. The main stadium entrance will be 250 feet from Union Station.
“Our vision is to create a district around our proposed MLS stadium that will get people excited to visit Downtown West, not only before and after games, but on non-game days as well,” said Carolyn Kindle Betz in a statement. “We believe this district will not only be the heart of St. Louis soccer, but a special piece of downtown that will fuel the renaissance currently underway.”
New renderings of MLS stadium site are below. Click here to see them.
Once complete, MLS4TheLou said the new development will not only play home to the MLS team, but will host concerts, festivals, youth sports tournaments and charity events.
