BEVERLY HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Rocks holding trash can lids down, metal coverings on attic openings, and raccoon traps are seen throughout a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
“They come out of that sewer,” said Wilbert Crenshaw.
Resident Wilbert Crenshaw says there are barriers residents started putting in place to keep away raccoons.
“They are just everywhere,” said Crenshaw.
In the last few months, neighbors have seen an uptick in raccoon sightings.
“It’s real bad because I don’t want nothing attacking me or my grandkids,” said Crenshaw.
Neighbors say they’ve called St. Louis County Animal Control but there has still been no help.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis County who says they are not equipped to handle the number of raccoons in this area.
They only respond if a raccoon is trapped in your home or if it’s posing a risk to your health.
St. Louis County says the next step residents should take is to contact the Wildlife Rescue Center.
A spokesperson for the organizations says the likely cause of this infestation is the raccoons feeding off a food and water source in the neighborhood.
Neighbors think the raccoons have formed a den in a nearby vacant home.
“I’ve seen maybe five or six come out that way,” said resident Keith Campbell.
Neighbors hope something can be done before someone gets injured.
“Someone will probably get bit or attacked,” said Crenshaw.
The Wildlife Rescue Center is encouraging residents to report sightings to them so that they can keep track.
The group said they don’t place out traps because they don’t trap healthy animals.
Residents' best option is to make sure trash cans are secured and remove water sources to decrease the number of sightings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.