CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local woman told News 4 someone stole her car with a cat inside while she was dropping off her parents at a Mercy hospital.
Dorothy Yeung was dropping her parents off at the ER Saturday night. She walked them to the door to ensure they got in OK, leaving her car for just a moment when someone jumped in and drove off.
Her biggest concern though, is her cat, Peaches. The 11-year-old cat was in the backseat in her cage as Yeung was planning to her to a clinic afterward.
The car was in the circle drive just outside the emergency room around 9 p.m. Saturday. Yeung said she felt safe to leave the car there for a moment but realized she shouldn't have left the keys in the car.
"I'm really less concerned about my old 2008 Sienna, as I am about my cat," Yeung said. "I've had her 11 years she's a sweet cat and she was sick so she's in a cage with no food or water and we were hoping he would drop her off somewhere and get back to us. "
Yeung's car is a dark blue Toyota Sienna with a dent on the driver's side.
Call 911 if you spot the car or the cat anywhere.
