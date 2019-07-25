ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- People walking and driving through one St. Ann neighborhood tell News 4 they are fed up looking at equipment laying around.
Homeowner Marson Ponder said the sewer piping project is a waste of taxpayer money.
"Somebody is paying for this, what you would call a Mickey Mouse disaster improvement," Ponder said.
In January, Missouri Sewer District (MSD) started the groundwork to build more than 1,700 feet of pipework underneath and around Ponder's Westbridge Lane home.
"The had five, six or eight guys out, four to five construction vehicles, movers and what have you," Ponder said.
News 4's Venton Blandin did some digging and found out MSD's work had stopped June 20 because St. Ann needed to fix a portion it owns.
"There had been no changes in over a month," Ponder said.
Homeowner Peggy Pulley said her concern is mostly her car and backyard.
"I can't come up the street on the right hand side like you are supposed to," Pulley said. "I have to come up on the left-hand side because there are ditches all around there."
Around 100 homeowners gave MSD permission to dig the roads.
"I wish I had never signed for them to dig my yard up," Pulley said. "I sure do."
A spokesperson with MSD told News 4 the department received three complaints.
The work officially resumed on Wednesday and is expected to continue until it's complete in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.