WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Residents in Washington County have been told to use caution and prepare to possibly evacuate due to a fire in the area.
According to an emergency alert sent by Washington County 911 sent around 1:30, all residents on Declue Road and Goose Creek Road from Highway T to the 12800 block should remain vigilant and have plans to evacuate the area if necessary if the fire spreads.
The area is under a red flag warning until 5 p.m. due to strong winds and low humidity, combined with dry deadfall.
According to the National Weather Service, the conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.