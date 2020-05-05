(KMOV.com) - As St Louis City and County prepare to loosen restrictions, many parents are looking ahead to summer and wondering what they'll do with the kids as more activities are cancelled.
Brian Simpson and his two boys are waiting for the Boy Scouts to make a decision on whether camp will happen this summer.
“It's one of the things they look forward to every year, it's a great memory. I go with them every year and it's a really good fun time to get outside and be active,” Simpson said.
The Girl Scouts have already announced camp has been canceled for 2020, including Camp Fury, which allows Girl Scouts to train alongside female police and firefighters. Camp at the St. Louis Science Center has also been canceled.
The YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club are still hopeful camp will go on as planned. The Boys and Girls Club are waiting for an announcement from St Louis City and County on re-opening plans, and whether or not social distancing will be required.
The Boys and Girls Club says camp is possible with social distancing, it just mean fewer campers at each location. At sleepaway camp, it's a little more challenging.
Many camps are waiting for guidelines from the CDC, which are expected this week.
The American Camping Associaiton recommends camps make plans A, B and C as more information becomes available.
