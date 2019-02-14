ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Some residents in St. Peters will be without water Thursday morning.
The city will be working to repair a water main break starting at 9 a.m.
Officials said the neighborhoods, including those living on Dogwood Court, Dogwood Lane and Sutters Mill Road, will not have water for a few hours.
The city has not said when water will be turned back on.
