Debris and carts are strewn in the Target parking lot near the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, following a night of rioting and looting as protests continue over the arrest of George Floyd who died in police custody. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. A video taken by a bystander shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the neck of a man in custody who later died. The four officers involved have been fired.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A handful of Target stores have closed around the St. Louis area as the company closes several others nationwide out of safety as protests of police brutality after the death of George Floyd continue around the country.

Days of intense protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality have spread across the United States. 

The Brentwood, Florissant, Bridgeton, Hampton Village stores have closed early on Saturday and will remain temporarily closed, the company announced. 

"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily," the company said in a statement. "Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."

The St. Louis Galleria mall also closed early on Saturday as protesters marched around the area.

The Shiloh Police Department said some posts circled around social media indicating there will be demonstrations and looting at the Target and Greenmount Crossing shopping complex. As a result, the department asked businesses to close and officers were sent to the area. 

Several chain stores have closed nationwide and some have been damaged. As of Saturday afternoon, News 4 crews aren't aware of any damage caused to any of the area stores.

