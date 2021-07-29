ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Therapist Dr. Bryan Pearlman says it is rare to finish a session with a client without talking about COVID-19, whether it's their concerns about the virus, wearing a mask, or getting the vaccine

"All of these things combined are causing a lot of anxiety, a lot of stress and a lot nervousness,” said Pearlman, who works as a therapist for Dr. Lena Pearlman and Associates.

That anxiety is now prompting some people in the community to secretly get their COVID-19 vaccine and hide their status from loved ones.

"I have a firsthand example of a patient where the one decided to get vaccinated, much to the dismay of the other individual,” said Dr. John Paruch a Psychiarist with BJC Medical Group.

Paruch says it's becoming more common to see issues like this arise as the pressure to reach heard immunity in the community grows and disinformation and political difference form around people's perception of the vaccine. Sometimes a person's desire to keep their vaccine status a secret can be important for the individual, but other times it could further create stress.

"Because the secret creates the anxiety, the secret of going and getting vaccinated when you have a loved one that really disagrees with your choice,” said Paruch. “It creates a lot of underlying anxiety that is going to contribute to the health and wellbeing of the individual and therefore the relationship."

“People not sleeping. People not eating. People not exercising," said Pearlman.

Paruch says a way to prevent secrecy can begin by practicing what you would say to a loved one who is against getting the vaccine with someone outside the relationship like a mental health professional or someone they trust. Sometimes, having the person you are in conflict with seek counseling with you can also help.

"[Help] establish how it might be best communicated to the other person,” said Paruch. “So that they use the right words so that they use statements that are able to be heard by the other person."

However, both mental health specialists say it's important to understand that even if you talk it out with someone who does not support your plans to get vaccinated, you have to accept that you may not come to an agreement.