ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four St. Louis area cities have announced that their municipal pools will remain closed for the summer. St. Peters, Chesterfield, Union and Troy, Missouri, announced they would not be opening their public pools because of safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think it will make for a very long summer if the pools don't open," said Lauren Medler. Medler is the mother of 3 children.
She said her kids are on a swim team and that they spend most days at the pool during the summer.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson's reopening plan specifically allows gyms and hotel swimming pools to reopen. Strict social distancing and sanitization guidelines are required to be followed, but his plan apparently leaves the decision on opening municipal pools to each city.
The City of St. Louis and cities within St. Louis County are waiting to make a decision until specifics are announced about local reopening plans, but some of the cities that have decided not to open their pools have talked about the potential difficulty adhering to social distancing guidelines at a swimming pool.
The requirement might lead to concessions stands being closed and everyone being required to shower before entering the pool.
"I understand where they're coming from. I think I would be disappointed," said Brian Buster, a father.
Neighborhood pools and pools privately owned by swim clubs, may be easier to control the numbers of people allowed in and to control social distancing. But it won't be known how strict the rules will be or whether pools will be allowed to open in St. Louis and St. Louis County, till reopening rules are released.
