ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County announced a new set of guidelines that will loosen restrictions for select youth sports as the county slowly reopens from the pandemic shutdowns.
County Executive Sam Page said many outdoor team sports will be allowed on June 29 as long as players minimize physical contact.
The following sports will be permitted: diving, extreme sports, rodeo, water skiing, adventure racing, bicycling, canoeing or kayaking, field events (high jump, pole vault, javelin, shot-put), golf, horseback riding, skating (ice, in-line, roller), skateboarding, weight lifting, windsurfing, badminton, orienteering, fishing, riflery, rope jumping, running, sailing, scuba diving, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and track.
"Announcing a week ahead will allow time for leagues to move forward with safety precautions in place," County Executive Sam Page tweeted.
But don't expect to see players shaking hands or huddling up either. Those actions are deemed 'unnecessary physical contact' and should be avoided.
Spectators can cheer their team on in the bleachers as long as groups maintain a six-foot distance from others. The guidelines states face coverings must be worn by people in the crowd and players who are not actively playing, training or practicing.
St. Louis County said some high-contact sports, like baseball and outdoor basketball, can be played. However, traveling or tournaments with teams from outside the St. Louis area are not permitted. Tournaments are in the CDC’s highest risk category.
"Adults, including coaches, refs, and umps, should assess their risk before participating. Those over the age of 60, are immunocompromised, have diabetes, chronic lung or kidney disease or heart conditions should consider delaying their participation in sports activities," Page tweeted.
Hundreds of young baseball players are took part in a Mother's Day Weekend tournament in St. Charles, despite some parents concerned over the spread of coronavirus.
To view the full list of guidelines, click here.
