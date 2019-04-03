CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – News 4 has obtained a copy of a subpoena that was recently delivered to St. Louis County government.
A federal investigation circles around St. Louis County’s dealings since Steve Stenger was sworn in as County Executive on January 1, 2015.
READ: Councilman Tim Fitch calls for Stenger to resign amid federal investigation
The three page document basically asks for every document related to county contracts since Stenger’s first day in office. It specifically asks for emails, texts and notes related to decisions made regarding contracts.
It also specifically asks for communications from certain staffers who work for Stenger and people associated with contracts awarded under Stenger.
The big question is whether donors to Stenger were unfairly awarded contracts.
An email was sent to some St. Louis County employees and the County Council reminding them not to trash any public document including text messages.
The email indicates that St. Louis County's Attorney is working with federal investigators to "prioritize the initial scope of the request."
Stenger attended Tuesday night's council meeting. While he briefly responded to questions from councilman Mark Harder, he did not make a statement about the subpoena or federal investigation.
The majority of the council voted to release the subpoena to the public.
The email also said more should be known soon about what materials are expected to be produced to comply with the subpoena.
