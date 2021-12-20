Some St. Louis City leaders say the process of hiring a new police chief has been dishonest

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The search is and has been on for months to fill the job of one of the top law enforcement officers in St. Louis City.
In September, current St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden announced he was retiring in February 2022. As that date approaches, city leaders said they're nowhere close to finding a fill in. Residents told News 4 they're wanting to see changes in the department and its leadership.
"Proven results, an effective communicator, someone who kind of leads with empathy," Alex Terrell said.
Terrell's a St. Louis city native. He said those qualities are crucial for the next city police chief. In addition to wanting to see more of a hands-on approach and accountability, many residents said they're wanting to see more of a presence and physical boots on the ground.
"A commitment to the areas that are frequented, like here in the Central West End, and a deeper commitment to seeing significant changes in the north side," Jim Howard said.
Howard's lived in the Central West End for years. He said safety is still a big concern with him when it comes to policing, as well as adding more to the force, requesting the new chief uses funds wisely to grow and further train the department's officers.
Many residents with hopeful wishes that the incoming chief, whoever it may be, will make a lasting, impactful and immediate changes to the entire region. However, the ball is still stuck at the beginning. In the four months since Chief John Hayden announced his retirement, city leaders said not much progress has been made regarding his replacement.
City leaders said the process typically starts with the Personnel Department. Then, the Personnel Department sifts through applicants, narrowing it down to about two dozen. Some city leaders, who wished to not be named, told News 4 there were a total of 30 candidates at one point then that number decreased drastically. Other city leaders said they've been left out of the loop, only to find out information about potential candidates and their interview standing on social media. Those same city leaders saying the search hasn't been an honest one. They're telling News 4 different departments inside City Hall, including the Personnel Department which does the hiring, are constantly butting heads.
"Everything's done in the cloak of darkness and behind closed doors," Jeff Roorda said.
Roorda's the business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association. He represents a majority of SLMPD's officers. He said they have no say in this search and hire process, and now Roorda's working behind the scenes to get the department back under the state's control.
"We see state control as particularly an opportunity to get away from some of this political interference," Roorda explained.
City leaders confirm politics are interfering and said they're working to combat that. They also said there have been hurdles with candidates who don't live in St. Louis. In order to move forward with the hiring process, candidates must pass a series of tests. Tests some said, could be done in person. However, others said it's crucial candidates do those in-person. For now, officials say the hiring process could be completed by mid-January or February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.