ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Officers responded to a disturbance at the St. Louis Justice Center Tuesday.
The incident occurred before 1:45 p.m. at the building in the 200 block of S. Tucker Blvd.
Jacob Long, Director of Communications for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, told News 4 a group of inmates failed to comply with repeated orders to return to their cells following recreation time.
Following the incident, deputies and corrections officers are planning to relocate about 56 detainees from the Justice Center to the Medium Security Institution, which has more available space, Long said.
There have been no reports of injuries from the incident.
