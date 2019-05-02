ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Some St. Louis City employees could see a pay increase this summer.
City Treasurer Tishaura Jones plans to raise the minimum wage to $15 for about 100 employees in the Treasury, Parking Division and financial empowerment offices.
Jones says the money will come from her 2020 budget.
“Budgets and moral documents and they reflect our values as a society. Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour improves city services also helps our employees,” said Jones.
Jones says the increases will account for about three percent of her budget. The Board of Aldermen must approve Jones’ 2020 operating budget in order for her employees to get the raise July 1.
