ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cold weather aside, many park pavilions have remained empty for several weeks because of COVID-19. That could soon change in Shrewsbury.
The city sent an email Friday telling residents "as the utilization of COVID-19 vaccines increases throughout 2021, we anticipate the easing of County COVID-19 restrictions. This will allow our community to gather in our parks with greater frequency throughout the year."
The city said in anticipation of the scheduling needs, it will begin pavilion reservations March 1.
“I see no problem with reserving it for summer, maybe May or June or something but starting in March, I can’t imagine enough people are going to get vaccinated to get anywhere near herd immunity much less make it safe for people to be gathering even 10 or 20 people here," said Shrewsbury resident Chad Huddleston.
Shrewsbury will require a special event permit for formal gatherings. No one from parks and recreation was available to answer News 4's questions Friday, but a Facebook post from the department said a special event is considered anything above and beyond a pavilion rental involving family and friends.
There will be a $35 fee to process the special event permit plus the cost to rent the pavilion, according to the social media post.
Some popular St. Louis events are also moving forward, including the Go! St. Louis Marathon.
Go! St. Louis president, Mona Vespa, canceled last year's event because of COVID-19. This year, she's making major changes including requiring masks before and after the race, spacing out runners' start times over a 2.5 hour period and capping the number of participants at less than 10% of a typical race.
“We’ve made every precaution that we possibly can to keep people safe," said Vespa.
Vespa said Go! St. Louis has put on several smaller events over the last several weeks and participants reported they felt safe.
“I wouldn’t be putting on an event that I didn’t feel was safe," said Vespa.
Vespa said the Go! St Louis event is 100% refundable if it has to be canceled due to COVID-19.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis County about possibly easing restrictions and was told more vaccines are needed. St. Louis City said it is not prepared to ease restrictions.
