ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several stores, shops and restaurants in St. Louis City and County will be able to open again on Monday, and they’re working to meet the guidelines outlined by local officials to try to keep employees and customers safe.
At Favazza's on The Hill, they've been offering curbside pick-up for several weeks. With the prospect of in-building customers, they're going to space out the tables for social distancing, using the patio for more seating.
At Kirkwood Ice and Fuel bar and restaurant, owner Steve Harris said Monday he'll be open again for inside dining as well. They could hold 140 in the dining room, but given the regulations released by the county, they can only have 25 percent of their capacity at any one time. That means 35 people maximum inside. They have an outside deck, and the owner of Kirkwood Bike Shop next door has said the restaurant can use the back of his property to set up more tables.
Staff will be wearing masks and gloves and stepping up sanitation efforts.
“We have to spread people out the bar. If a group of four comes in, they can sit together at the bar then we have to space the other people out. Then we're gonna alternate tables in the dining room and spread them apart,” Harris said. “[You] can't play games, you can't congregate.”
Video games are off limits and there will be a food runner to bring food to the tables rather than a waitress so fewer hands will touch the plates.
Despite people being eager to return to normal activity, Harris said he thinks the first couple days will be busy and chaotic then it will level off.
He's also considering expanding his hours and perhaps starting to serve breakfast.
Shopping malls will also be able to re-open on Monday, albeit with a change in hours.
Not all the stores will be open, and customers are urged to check online if they want to go to a particular store to double check the hours.
A spokesperson for CBL Properties, owners of South County Mall said mall management staff, security and janitorial services will be health screened and temperature checked prior to each shift.
“Anyone that is experiencing symptoms or perhaps has a fever will be told to leave the property and take appropriate steps,” said spokesperson Stacey Keating. “We'll also be encouraging social distancing and prohibiting groups of 10 or more people from gathering within the mall common area. We'll also be keeping all of our gathering places like the food court areas, self-seating areas, kiddie rides and play areas closed.”
She said there should not be any problems with the number of people that are entering the mall complex when it comes to overcrowding, but some stores will be limiting how many shoppers they can have inside.
Keating said in other markets where malls have reopened, they've been pleased with the number of shoppers that have come out but it's tough to predict how large a turn-out will be.
As more shops open they're expecting the numbers to go up.
Sheryl Myers, a boutique owner at City Boutique in The Grove, decided to move forward with the reopening. She was sanitizing her business Friday before customers return.
“We’re only allowing four people in the store at a time, you have to have to have a mask when you walk in here," said Myers.
Across the street at Grace Meat and Three, the owner says instead of opening their dining room to customers on Monday they’re adding an additional pick up window for carry out and outdoor seating.
“It doesn’t make sense for us to try to do limited seating and then spacing stuff and all these different rules because at the end of the day people are people, and it’s going to be kind of hard to control that,” said owner Rick Lewis.
But some business owners say they rather wait a few weeks before opening.
“If there’s a 6 foot rule there’s really no way we can perform our service,” said Christina Hayes, owner of Nina Skin Studio.
Hayes says their business is waiting to reopen in June.
They provide an intimate service for skin care needs. She says she’s waiting to make sure all safety precautions are in place.
“You will have to wear a mask, we will also have thermometer strips that we can apply onto the client as well,” said Hayes.
In Rockhill, Bobby Tessler with St. Louis Wing Company says he’s also waiting.
“I thought it was kind of soon to be reopening, until we are able to do business, have people come in and sit down and order food, I don’t want to open back up,” said Tessler.
No matter the industry, businesses say they are thankful to still be open but are now leaning on creative ways to generate revenue.
“Everybody is hurting to some extent so just continue to get out there and support your local small businesses,” said Lewis.
All four businesses told News 4 they’ve seen a decrease in sales because of COVID-19.
