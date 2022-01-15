Some St. Louis-area COVID testing sites closed Saturday due to bad weather

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced that community testing events scheduled for Saturday in St. Louis have been canceled.
The cancellations are due to the accumulating snow over the weekend. In the St. Louis area, the Urban League STL testing site will be closed until Monday and the Machinist Lodge site in Bridgeton will also be closed.
To stay up to date with scheduled events visit the website for more information.
