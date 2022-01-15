You are the owner of this article.
Some St. Louis-area COVID testing sites closed Saturday due to bad weather

Two of the site locations in St. Louis, including Urban League STL and the Machinist Lodge will be closed Saturday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced that community testing events scheduled for Saturday in St. Louis have been canceled.

The cancellations are due to the accumulating snow over the weekend. In the St. Louis area, the Urban League STL testing site will be closed until Monday and the Machinist Lodge site in Bridgeton will also be closed. 

To stay up to date with scheduled events visit the website for more information. 

