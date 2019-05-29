SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Some South City residents who suffered recent flood damage say MSD is telling them that paying for the damages is not their problem.
Floodwater was up to door handles on some cars in the 3800 block of Eiler on Thursday morning. Some residents had water in their basements, while others scrambled to move their cars out of the floodwaters.
“I have a $1,000 deductible for my car, my boyfriend’s car doesn’t work, we don’t have the money to buy a new one. Our neighbor’s cars aren’t working, and MSD is telling us it isn’t their problem. I very much see it as their problem,” said resident Amanda Gibson.
Gibson said over the last year and a half that she has lived on Eiler, high water from heavy rain has been a constant problem.
The area received more than 2.5 inches of rain in about 45 minutes, more rain than what the storm drains could handle. But that type of flooding is called “overland flooding,” something MSD says it is not responsible for.
“We only handle water that comes in, enters people’s homes through the sewer system,” said Sean Hadley with MSD.
Residents on Eiler say their fight is not over.
“Either, they’re going to fix the problem or maybe we all need to get together and sue them,” said resident Louquiunue Rollins.
