ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Some South City residents are dealing with their second power outage in less than 24 hours.
The outages started late Thursday afternoon near the Princeton Heights neighborhood, with more than 4,000 customers being in the dark at one point. The power came back on for many around 10 p.m. and then it popped back off. At 5 a.m. Friday, more than 1,600 Ameren customers were without power.
Tracee Terry says she was in the middle of cooking dinner around 4 p.m. Thursday when her power went out. “It went quick to 84 degrees when the power went off,” said Terry.
South City residents told News 4 the outages are concerning as we enter into a weekend of triple digit highs. Ameren Missouri isn’t saying if the power outage was heat related but said it was a result of an underground cable that failed. According to Ameren’s online restoration estimation, the problem should be fixed by 10 a.m. Friday.
Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri said they plan to have extra employees on staff over the next couple of days to monitor the heat and the possibility of severe weather.
