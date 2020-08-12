CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The new school year starts in less than two weeks for many districts around the region. While many students will be learning virtually, some districts are letting teachers work from home while others are not.
Teachers in the Parkway School District will be given the choice to work from the school building or at home.
Lindi Schoenfeld, a 7th grade English teacher at Parkway West Middle School, is getting ready for this very different school year.
“I have to tell myself to take this one day at a time,” Schoenfeld said.
Not only is she responsible for educating 60 middle schoolers, she's responsible for her own kids. Her son Emmett will go to daycare, but Eden, who's entering second grade, will be learning from a makeshift classroom in the dining room.
“She will have a schedule and have a to do list for her to do everyday,” Schoenfeld said.
Other large school districts, like Hazelwood and St. Louis Public Schools, are offering teachers the choice of where to work from, but in Rockwood, teachers must report to their classrooms even if students won’t be there.
Schoenfeld said she isn’t sure how she would juggle it if she were forced to return to her classroom.
“We are lucky enough to have in-laws living in town they can help, otherwise I'm not sure what we do for childcare for my daughter if we had to be in a classroom,” Schoenfeld said.
As the new school year approaches, Schoenfeld realizes it will bring challenges. Just like she wants her daughter's teacher to get to know her, the middle school teacher wants to know the students she won't meet in person. So she's planning Zoom meetings from home, and she hopes all students will realize the importance of online attendance, even if they aren't attending in person.
“I won't be teaching the way I used to be teaching no matter what. My biggest challenge is for them to show up,” Schoenfeld said.
News 4 asked Rockwood schools if they would do an interview to explain why teachers aren't getting a choice, but our interview request was declined.
