ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- COVID-19 is having a big impact on school district schedules around the St. Louis metro and for some high school seniors, the impact will be major.
Some seniors will even be allowed to attend school part time this fall.
Seniors at Francis Howell North will have the opportunity to attend a much-shorter school day this fall. It's leaving parents with plenty of questions.
For incoming Francis Howell North senior Logan Jacks, lacrosse is her game, but she's also a good student. And according to her mom, she is well on her way to graduation. Logan only needs one more class to finish.
Logan’s mom, Bridget Jacks, was intrigued when the Francis Howell District offered the opportunity for seniors. A chance to shorten schedules, allowing them to take only the courses needed to finish school, which would allow Logan to be a part-time student.
“She's on the fence about it, only needs one class to graduate, but she also plays sports not sure how that works,” said Bridget.
Here's the catch. The district confirms students “must be enrolled in at least 6 out of 7 courses” to participate in Missouri State High school Activities Association programs. Logan already missed out on her spring season because of the virus and knows this year promises to take away even more.
News 4 reached out to multiple districts to ask if seniors will be allowed the part time option. Districts like Edwardsville say they will also allow shortened senior schedules, whereas districts like Rockwood will not.
Logan is still deciding, but if she has to go full time it won't be horrible with the classes she's selected.
“She was taking a lot of art classes, drama classes just trying to fill in. Everything else to pad the schedule to get through it,” said Bridget.
“I'm looking forward to taking classes I really want to take,” said Logan.
News 4 spoke with a district spokesperson and they said all students that select the shorter schedules will have to meet with a counselor to make sure they understand what they are gaining and potentially giving up. There are questions and so a lot of decisions will need to be made before school starts later this month.
