MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Some Schnucks customers who shopped over the past weekend with a debit or credit card were charged twice for purchases the retailer said.
Schnucks says Worldpay, a company they contract with for debit and credit card processing, experienced a system issue, causing some retailers to charge customers twice. Schnucks believes 5 percent of their customers were affected.
Worldpay told Schnucks that the charges were reversed Tuesday, but it could take 48 hours to process.
