NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Several people residing at extended-stay hotels in North County are looking for new places to live days before the New Year.
Richard White has stayed with his family at Studio 6 off of Lindbergh in Hazelwood for the last year. A few weeks ago, he said he received a letter from the property managers saying he must move out by January 1.
“I’ve been filling out applications for apartments, it’s six week waiting lists and I don’t know what we’re going to do,” said White
City leaders in Hazelwood said its part of a new ordinance that aims to cut down on crime and make the community safer. The ordinance says tenants can’t stay more than 60 days in a 6-month period.
Officials said the property is not up to code to house people long-term. City leaders said 24 out of 25 occupied units will need to be vacated before January 1. White said he and his family are still wondering where to go.
“That’s what I’m really worried about, I know I can make it but I’m worried about my kids,” said White.
City officials said they’re also concerned about the ongoing and increased number of police, fire and code enforcement service calls to the property. City officials tell News 4 the extended-stay hotel in question had generated about 200 calls for service in the past year, ranging from a recent shooting in the stairwell to more than a dozen drug overdoses.
The city and property managers said they are actively working to find tenants alternate housing options.
The St. Louis County Department of Human Services is also offering to help anyone who may be displaced. Anyone displaced can call 314-615-0379 or email YScoggin@stlouisco.com
