CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Some critics say surveillance video counters claims from St. Louis County Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan that he was physically pushed and had racial slurs shouted at him during a contentious county council meeting Tuesday. But supporters say it only shows one piece of what happened that night.

Khan testified at the meeting where hundreds turned out to voice their opinion about a mask mandate. After the meeting, Khan admits he lost his composure. Surveillance video obtained by News 4 shows him lifting his arm and giving the middle finger.

"Regrettably, I let my composure slip momentarily as somebody got in my face and yelled something, and I flipped them the finger, so to speak," Khan said before the video was released. "I was jostled, I was heckled, I was taunted. I had racist abuses directed at me and I do not care to repeat them."

A News 4 reporter who was on scene numerous heard insults being thrown at Khan, such as "liar" and "snake." News 4 does not have clear video of Dr. Khan leaving the council chambers, during which he said in a letter he was shoulder bumped and pushed. Video from the lobby shows the moments afterwards, but there is no audio. In a letter, Khan claims outside the chambers, he was surrounded by an angry mob in close quarters and was called explicit racial slurs.

"That's when people started jeering and booing, and a couple individuals leaned into me, and menacingly whispered words I would not care to repeat," Khan said.

Critics claim the surveillance video contradicts Khan's account, saying most people were not even looking in his direction until he was almost out of view. A source tells News 4 that the officer escorting Khan out of the council chambers is willing to testify he did not hear the racial slurs that Khan indicated were said.

Khan told News 4 he regrets giving the middle finger but that he was scared for his safety. A meeting will be held Monday to discuss security and decorum at council meetings, but Khan has declined to testify at it. A spokesperson for St. Louis County told News 4 they believe Khan is telling the truth about what happened to him, but added they are investigating and are asking anyone with video or accounts of what happened to come forward. The spokesperson would not comment on the surveillance video obtained by News 4 until the investigation is complete.