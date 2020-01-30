GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Some landlords in the Metro East say “crime free” housing ordinances go too far.
The ordinances allow a landlord to evict a tenant if a guest or relatives in or around their residence is involved in criminal activity. Granite City is now party to a lawsuit alleging it is unlawfully forcing landlords to evict tenants.
A longtime Metro East landlord says the problem is that it punishes people who have never been convicted of a crime.
“The problem is it's not based on a conviction of a crime but the preponderance of a crime, which is a completely different thing. All I've got to do is say, ‘I think you've done something wrong and based on that you're going to get kicked out of the city,” said Donn Schaeffer, President Emeritus of the Real Estate Investors Association.
Those who support the ordinance say its a way to keep residents and remove troublemakers. About a dozen cities in the Metro East have crime-free housing ordinances.
“It kinda spread like a cancer. The cities are afraid there are so many people in prison, courts are tied up, can't put any more people in, so they have to do something. So, if we can't put 'em jail for doing something wrong, we can at least try to get them out of our area,” Schaeffer says.
Schaeffer says landlords are working with lawmakers to change the law. Granite City's mayor said because of ongoing litigation, questions have been referred to an attorney. No statements have been released at this time.
