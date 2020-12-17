ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Restaurants trying to stay afloat during the pandemic are doing things they've never considered before.
Some restaurants are making changes that could bring a new charge to your bill.
Like a lot of other business owners, The Royale Food & Spirits owner, Steven Fitzpatrick Smith, is doing what he can to stay in business and little costs become big costs quickly.
His restaurant will now add a five dollar an hour "fuel charge", which will heat the patio for outdoor dining.
"I'm heating the outside which is not a normal type of thing that you should expect to have at a normal price for dinner. So five dollars is a bargain rate to be sitting outside heated," said Smith.
Regular customers, like Chris King support the idea.
He's here once a week meeting friends for lunch and says even winter snows won't stop him.
"We plan to keep meeting here every Thursday for lunch as long as he's open, I’ll be here chattering my teeth and eating some good food,” said King.
And for customers who want to do it more than just every once in a while, Smith is also offering a monthly package deal. Twenty five dollars a month for unlimited access to the courtyard.
A mile away at Favazza's on the Hill, their patio is enclosed where most people want to eat.
"They care very much...Most people want to only sit on the patio, even if it's enclosed they feel safer out here,” said owner John Favazza.
Some restaurant owners want to up their game with outdoor dining say they're having a hard time finding heaters.
Smith says he hasn't crunched all the numbers yet, he cringes at what it will cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.