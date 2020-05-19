UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Even as restaurants across the St. Louis area start to open for dine-in service, some restaurant owners on the Delmar Loop are saying they may have to close for good.
One restaurant owner told News 4 his establishment is not re-opening. With no students on the Washington University campus and nearby concert halls closed, some restaurant owners say it will be tough for them to re-open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.