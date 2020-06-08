ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three weeks after the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County lifted the restrictions on indoor dining at restaurants, some restaurant dining rooms remain closed.
One of those businesses is Nami Ramen on Central Avenue in downtown Clayton.
"We are slowly putting together our safety protocols. Public health is our top priority," said manager Jason Jan.
Jan said the business recently opened up its patio seating and is encouraged that there's been a recent uptick in takeout orders. He said the restaurant hoped to be ready to open up for inside dining soon.
Down the street at Sushi AI, all orders are still for takeout only, and customers said they were okay with that.
"I'm okay with how it is right now. I'd rather for everything to die down fully than to take the chance of going out and eating and catching something or getting sick," said Dominique Fair.
For Sushi AI, the decision is mostly financial. The restaurant's dining room is already small and with the restriction on the number of customers that can be served, the restaurant said it wouldn't be cost effective to staff the dining room for so few customers.
"We can only do 25% of the occupation, which we could only serve about ten people at a time," said Ivy Huang.
To increase the number of customers they can serve, more restaurants are adding patio seating. But it's advised that you call ahead before going out to a restaurant to make sure you'll be able to sit down and eat inside.
