ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The river of water from a water main break in downtown St. Louis is now gone. However, those who live near Washington Avenue are flooded with red tape and confusion.

"Right after the big main break, we actually got evacuated and checked into a hotel for a couple of nights," Mike Booker explained.

Dozens of downtown residents left with totaled cars and no power after water main break Early Tuesday, a water main broke on Lucas and Tucker, sending thousands of gallons of rushing water down Lucas' back alley, flooding apartment garages and basements.

Booker was one of the nearly two dozen residents who had significant damage from the water main break on May 11th. On top of having to pay for a hotel room and leave the confines of his home, Booker's car was totaled after the apartment's underground garage flooded. Two weeks later, there's long-lasting damage having an impact on residents who have moved back in.

"Once we got back in, we're climbing stairs, we're on generated power, our elevator doesn't work, and out water pressure is low," Booker explained.

McGowan Lofts and Warehouse 7 Lofts still don't have full electricity. Both buildings don't have a working elevator, leaving residents to walk up at least six flights of stairs daily. On Lucas Avenue, you can see the exposed piping, fallen bricks and broken foundation. The street still blocked off to Tucker.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis City Water Department says the water main itself is fixed. They also say the construction around it should be cleaned up within the next several days. But the electrical challenges in both loft apartments could remain for awhile.

"Right now, all the problems we're having is just waiting on the city. It's out of the hands of the owners, it's out of the hands of the residents. It's the city we're waiting on," Michaela Hogue explained.

Hogue is also a resident in the apartments. She said the owners and property managers have been overcompensating for the last two weeks trying to make residents' lives easier, but they tell her they are waiting on the city.

But News 4 talked to city officials Wednesday. They're pointing fingers at the property managers and Ameren. Ameren officials are pointing fingers at the city and the property managers.

Hogue said things could be worse, but mostly, it's just an inconvenience. She was also lucky the day of the water main break. As others lost tens of thousands of dollars worth of property, Hogue lost about $100 of groceries.

Booker wasn't so lucky.

"We all have deductibles that we had to pay out of pocket expenses, even hotels. So, I'm sure we'd love to recoup some of that stuff," Booker continued.

Booker still is wondering if the city is off the hook for damages incurred during the water main break. He also wants to know if there was a catalyst that caused the eruption in the first place.