Some residents say $500 cash assistance checks haven't arrived after applying in December

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Six months ago, St. Louis City received more than $500 million in federal funding. To this day, less than 5 percent of it has been spent. Some of that money is being used to give residents in need $500 in direct cast assistance, but News 4 found many residents haven't seen their check yet.
"I was working at children's hospital in the adolescent medicine department as a medical secretary. In March 2020, I was laid off," Melita Long said.
It's a story that's familiar to many here in St. Louis and across the country.
"It cut my income in half," Long said.
Long has lived in St. Louis her entire life. She's one of the thousands who've applied to get $500 in direct cash assistance from the city.
"I was excited to hear about that, and I felt that because I was furloughed and laid off that I'd be eligible for it, so I applied for it as soon as I possibly could," Long said.
Long applied when applications opened on Dec. 18. She's one of more than 10,000 residents who did so at that time.
"I haven't heard anything," Long said.
Long isn't the only one. Dozens more residetns said they haven't heard anything. However, United Way of Greater St. Louis, which is approving applications as they come in, said money is going out.
"To date, over 5,000 applications from city residents have been approved. This number is changing every day, and I anticipate by the end of this week or early next week we'll be up to 6,000," Erin Smith said.
Smith, the vice president of communications for United Way, said they closed the application portal after more than 10,000 residents submitted applications within just four days of it being open.
"It takes time to go through each application. It also delays the timing in the fact that some of the applications are incomplete and require additional steps and communication," Smith said.
As the delay continues, bills pile up for some residents waiting.
"Budget better and to cut down on various expenses. It's very important and would really come in handy. It's a substantial amount of money," Long said.
The City of St. Louis sent a response to News 4 about its distribution process for the direct cash assistance:
"The City is working as quickly and transparently as possible within guidelines set out by the Board of Aldermen, rules outlined by the federal government, and our city contracting processes to invest this money in our communities. And funds are already making an impact: The City alongside partners have already distributed payments to 5000 St. Louis families to help them put food on the table and pay the bills. We have opened more emergency shelter beds than even before pre-pandemic. We've funded and started youth basketball programs in our rec centers. We've even boosted our vaccination rate through gift card incentives and funding outreach. The impact of what has already been used has had a significant impact, and we look forward to having even greater impacts by rolling out bigger, long-term projects this year."
If you weren't able to apply for the $500 direct cash assistance, there are other ways to get assistance through United Way. Call 211 or click here.
