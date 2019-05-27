WEST ALTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- West Alton residents who live east of Highway 67 were asked to evacuate ahead of a controlled release of the Mississippi River Monday night.
Fire officials say a controlled release of the river will took place at 7:00 p.m. along Riverlands Way, a natural spillway for the river.
The goal is minimize the damage to the levee system as the Mississippi River is expected to crest as high as 37 feet.
The move comes two days after the St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management issued a voluntary evacuation order on Saturday for West Alton.
Firefighters say they will be able to rescue residents trapped by floodwaters but added that it will take an extended amount of time for crews to arrive.
