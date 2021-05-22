ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Some residents of a Central West End apartment building were evacuated after part of the building collapsed Saturday afternoon.
The five-story building is located in 4900 block of West Pine, near Euclid. Part of façade on the fourth and fifth floor has partially collapsed, and five units have been evacuated, one from each floor on that side of the building, firefighters tell News 4. Residents of all five units could be displaced.
Firefighters say they are concerned about additional collapse and building inspectors are on scene to investigate. West Pine is closed between Euclid and North Court.
