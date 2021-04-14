ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Vince English tried for weeks to land an appointment for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, After finding a list of providers on kmov.com, he found for J&J through Affina Healthcare. But when they told him Tuesday, they’d now only be offering Moderna due to the CDC-recommended pause following six cases of rare blood clots, he cancelled his appointment.
"I turned them down," English said when he found out Moderna was the only option. "I said I would prefer to wait. I’m a bit more comfortable with the adenovirus vector than with the MRNA technology, so it seems like this is a very low risk."
While some like English say they'll hold off until they can find a dose of Johnson & Johnson, area health departments say they’re not rushing into things. Instead, most are waiting for guidance not only from the CDC, but from state officials. If given the green light, county leaders say they’ll have an internal discussion before administering Johnson & Johnson again.
However, some local pharmacies say things have gotten much simpler with less variations of vaccines to distribute.
"It’s pretty nice only having Moderna, it’s made it a lot easier," said Webster Groves pharmacy owner Dr. Steve Zielinski.
Zielinski said before, customers didn’t know what they were getting ahead of time, which led to unused doses.
"Some people would cancel their appointment or we’d end up wasting doses of Moderna because they wanted Johnson & Johnson. So we would have doses ready to go and appointments ready, but then we’d end up wasting more doses."
With a background in statistics, English said the six cases of blood clots aren't concerning, especially because so far there have been no cases in men.
"If you’re not in that demographic it’s a lot less concerning I think, there are no cases in men," he said, adding he would like to get a dose as soon as possible. "I’m hopeful we’ll get this reauthorized and I’ll be able to get the vaccine in the coming days."
