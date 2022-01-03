Some Metro East schools to go remote as COVID cases rise

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.com) -- The rise in COVID-19 cases and a fast spreading variant is causing some schools to make last minute changes to the spring semester.
About half a dozen districts in the area are starting the semester online. The Edwardsville School District announced the change Sunday night. This change will not affect all students. The district announced that only middle and high schoolers will move to online learning this week, while K-5 return to the classroom. The school district will keep this in place until Friday, then re-evaluate conditions.
"We had a number of staff starting Saturday that were reporting testing positive for COVID. So we were monitoring our substitute numbers and the number of staff who had tested positive and trying to analyze whether we could fill classrooms," said Edwardsville School District Superintendent Patrick Shelton.
Shelton says keeping some grade levels remote this week gives the district the flexibility to keep younger students in the classroom, despite smaller staff numbers.
"We want kids in school, we know kids learn best in school, but we also want to make sure that our teachers have the ability to meet the needs of students in school and so we’ll take that as it comes," he said. "Look at the data on Friday and make a decision for next week.”
Edwardsville School District athletics will continue to take place this week, but no spectators, including parents, will be allowed at home games.
“We’re seeing an unprecedented number of positives, and so it’s a concern not only for staffing but for the health and safety of our kids and our staff," said Shelton.
Shelton says Edwardsville School District could not extend their winter break to allow time for staff to recover because they do not have enough extra days built in their school calendar to accommodate that.
"As a community, we need to just have fewer people getting together to infect each other," said Martina Bishopp, and Edwardsville parent who supports the districts decision to go remote.
Bishopp added, "When we first started remote learning, nobody knew what they were doing. We didn't have systems set up for it...it was kind of a big mess. But now we have teachers with experience doing it. We have students with experience logging into Zoom. [So] it's going to be a disruption, but not remotely the disruption that it was when we first."
Still, some parents have expressed frustration with the district's decision.
"It kind of feels like, we're two years in and keeping these kids out of school should be a last resort," said parent Alicia Downs. "There's a surge affecting everyone, so why if the majority of districts are not going remote, why are we? Why weren't we prepared for this surge differently?"
Virtual learning is in place for all East St. Louis students from Tuesday until January 14. Pre-K through 12th grade students will begin virtual classes on Tuesday until Jan. 14 on a 5-hour schedule from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Staff will either work from home remotely or work in-person.
All high schools in the Belleville School District will start January with remote learning.
As for school districts on the other side of the river, most of them will continue with in person learning this semester. However, masking policies will differ across certain districts:
St. Louis Public Schools
Students will be learning in person, and masks will be required. The only exception is Bryan Hill Elementary will shift to virtual learning January 4 -7 because of staff numbers impacted by COVID-19.
Parkway and Rockwood
Both schools will have in person instruction, and they still require masks on campus. However, the policy will switch to making masks a recommendation starting January 18.
Pattonville School District
The district is transitioning to a PK-12 mask-optional environment on Jan. 3. If an individual school’s positivity rate reaches 2% (students and staff combined), all individuals in the school will be required to wear masks for two weeks. If the school positivity rate is below the 2% threshold after two weeks, optional masking returns.
Mehlville R-9
Students and staff will still be required to wear face coverings per a resolution adopted by their board of education on December 10.
In St. Charles County, Wentzville, Fort Zumwalt and Francis Howell say masks will be optional this semester.
