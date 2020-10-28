MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Some Metro East restaurants and bars are telling News 4 they will defy COVID-19 related restrictions that are being imposed by the state.
The owner of "Boogie’s Restaurant and Sports Bar" says he will most likely maintain indoor dining, despite an order from Gov. JB Pritzker not allowing it. The owner says capacity is limited and tables are properly distanced. He added that he is talking to legal experts to find out if could be penalized.
The order from state officials bans indoor dining in Region 4, which covers parts of the Metro East. All restaurants and bars with outdoor service must close by 11.
The restrictions, which went into effect Wednesday, were put in place due to a rising positivity rate. Similar restrictions were put in place in September and lasted two weeks.
Don Sonnenberg has owned Boogie’s for the last 14 years. He says most of his customers are older and cannot sit in the cold. He plans to stay open for them and the employees.
“We’re losing customers, we’re losing employees,” he said. “They live day-to-day on paycheck-to-paycheck and they’re trying to raise a young family."
Ashley Driemeyer, owner of the “Fainting Goat” in Breese and Pocahontas, Illinois is also defying state orders.
“There is a lot on the line that people don’t realize us restaurant owners face,” she said.
But not all restaurant owners are going against the order. Derik Reiser, the owner of “Old Herald Brewery and Distillery” in Collinsville says he is shutting down indoor dining and getting creative to stay in business. He says he is afraid of losing his liquor license.
News 4 has learned that it is up to local police departments to enforce the order. In some cases, authorities can turn violations over to the State’s Attorney to decide if legal action is needed or to see if they can work with the business owner to get them to comply.
