Some Metro East residents eligible for free, rapid at-home COVID-19 tests through Illinois program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Residents in parts of two Metro East counties are eligible to receive free, rapid at-home COVID-19 tests through a state program.
The effort is part of Illinois' Project Access COVID Tests (ACT). Residents within certain zip codes in 14 counties across the state are eligible, including those in Madison and St. Clair Counties. The zip codes are areas deemed vulnerable according to the Social Vulnerability Index. The tests will be shipped to homes.
The zip codes covered in the Metro East are 62040, 62059, 62060, 62090, 62201, 62206, 62207 in St. Clair County, and 62002 in Madison County.
Residents in the affected zip codes can go to accesscovidtests.org to sign up for free home delivery. Tests are available on a first-come first-serve basis and for now, are limited to one kit per household; each kit has five tests. Officials say tests should arrive 1-2 weeks after they are ordered.
