BREESE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- As statewide orders continue in Illinois, one business is defying the governor’s orders to keep her business afloat.
Ashley Driemeyer owns The Fainting Goat. The restaurant has locations in Pocahontas and Breese. Driemeyer said she’s beyond frustrated with Governor JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 restrictions in the Metro East.
“I was angered the first time around, and the second time I was even angrier,” Driemeyer said. “We had to throw away $3,500 worth of food.”
Region 4 in Illinois has been a COVID-19 hot bed in the eyes of the state. The region is made up of seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Randolph, Monroe, Bond and Washington.
Bond, Monroe and Clinton are reporting the highest positivity rates. Bond is at almost 18%.
Sean Eifert with the Bond County Health Department said they’re fighting community spread, mostly from businesses.
“The danger is all it would take is one person to come into that business who’s infected and doesn’t know it,” Eifert said.
He said the businesses that aren’t following or enforcing masks and social distancing could be forced to close. However, attorney Thomas Devore said it’s not that easy.
“If you want to shutdown this facility you need a court order from the Bond County Court,” Devore said.
“If it comes to the point that we are able to trace cases back to a business that is certainly a possibility,” Eifert said.
But owners like Driemeyer, who said she’s set up for her customers to be socially distant, said she has a family to take care of and wants her rights protected too.
“I believe everyone has a right to choose whether to wear a mask or not, dine in take out,” Driemeyer said. “If you don't feel safe going out then don't, please don't take my right to choose.”
New restrictions limiting dine in service at restaurants went into place in Region 4 on September 2 with the idea it would be re-evaluated 14 days later. To ease those rules, the positivity rate has to drop below 8%.
