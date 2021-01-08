ST. LOUIS (KMVO.com) -- One of St. Louis County's school districts is working on a plan to bring students back to the classroom.
Some Mehville students will attend in-person classes five days a week starting January 19 for the first time since last March after the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to change traditional learning.
"I mentioned before winter break that we had hoped to be able to bring students back on campus more days a week during second semester," Superintendent said in an email Friday. "Our COVID-19 rates have dropped slightly in our community, and new research and guidance indicate that school is a safe place for students and staff when mitigation practices are followed."
High school students will have a blended schedule which means they'll split time between the classroom and virtual learning.
Elementary students will be in the classroom five days a week.
Middle schools will also operate on a blended schedule.
Click here to learn more and see how this affects your family.
