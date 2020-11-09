ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The drug maker Pfizer announced early data from clinical trials shows its vaccine for COVID-19 is 90% effective. That far outperforms the minimum set by the FDA that coronavirus vaccines must be at least 50% effective.
We spoke with Dr. Rachel Presti of Washington University School of Medicine, who is overseeing a clinical trial on the vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson.
"That's a really wonderful efficacy number for a vaccine. Particularly for the first vaccine available for this kind of virus," said Presti. "That's really, really outstanding."
Pfizer's facility in Chesterfield is one of the manufacturing sites for the vaccine.
The company's interim analysis looked at the first 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the more than 43,000 volunteers who got either two doses of the vaccine or a placebo. It found that fewer than 10% of infections were in participants who had been given the vaccine. More than 90% of the cases were in people who had been given a placebo.
The State of Missouri has submitted a plan to the CDC for distributing vaccines, once they're shipped from manufacturing sites. That plan is also posted online. Likewise, the State of Illinois has posted a draft of its mass vaccination planning guide online.
Pfizer's vaccine will be distributed in two doses that will be given three weeks apart. One of the challenges with distributing the company's vaccine is that it's required to be kept at a temperature of 94 degrees below zero.
Despite the news from Pfizer about the vaccines efficacy rate, many we talked to expressed apprehension about taking a coronavirus vaccine.
"I won't take it because I don't trust it," said Bill Waters.
Wanda Muratori said, "I won't at first until I know exactly what the side effects are, how effective it is."
In a news release, the pharmaceutical giant said it plans to seek emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration soon after volunteers have been monitored for two months after getting their second dose of vaccine, as requested by the FDA.
Pfizer said it anticipated reaching that marker by the third week of November.
"It's not going to be instantaneously available to everybody," said Presti. "So people will have an opportunity to see what really are the side effects and how well does it work."
