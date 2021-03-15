*Update: Walmart says they ended up receiving this shipment of doses and has re-contacted those who lost appointments to reschedule.*

(KMOV.com) - As more than half a million Missourians in Phase 1B Tier 3 are eligible for the vaccine, some St. Louis area residents are finding their vaccine appointments through Walmart have been canceled.

Kristen Glinter, 41, said she’s qualified for weeks due to her blood disorder. She said she made an appointment at Walmart’s Chesterfield location for this Wednesday. Monday morning she said she received an appointment from an employee saying her appointment has been cancelled.

"I was deflated, I started to cry because I’m like here we go again, it’s absolutely frustrating,” Glinter said.

She said an employee on the phone told her the Chesterfield store didn’t get the shipment it expected this week. Glinter said they gave her no option to reschedule, only suggesting she try again once more appointments are available.

“They shouldn’t be scheduling appointments if they are not getting their shipments in, seems pretty logical to me,” Glinter said.

News 4 called around to different Walmart locations in the St. Louis area. Stores in Maplewood, Kirkwood and Florissant said they didn’t make appointments this week because they don’t have any vaccine to give out. Walmart’s Shrewsbury location said they got their shipment and didn’t have to cancel any appointments already scheduled.

Meanwhile, locally owned pharmacies are starting to get heir first shipments. Steve Zielinski with Webster Pharmacy got 500 doses on Friday. He’ll start administering about 25 shots Tuesday-Friday as supply allows. If you’d like to register – click here.

News 4 called and emailed Walmart’s corporate office. A spokesperson emailed us back saying that they’re looking into the cancellation issue. News 4 also reached out to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to see if it the problem is a supply chain issue, but have yet to hear back.