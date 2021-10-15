WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Some parents want more answers as a local district considers changing where their kids will go to school.
They say the Parkway School District is rushing a decision that will negatively impact their children.
“I am just excited but nervous, because of the news building and stuff,” said 5th grader Tommy Fussner. He isn’t too happy about where he may end up for middle school next year.
“I feel like they aren’t listening and it’s making me mad,” he said.
“It’s not fair, it’s not right,” said his mother, Michelle. “These are not just numbers that you can shift here and there, these are our children,” she said.
The Parkway School District is proposing a change to their boundary maps. The district says they have to because West Middle School is overcrowded, with significantly more students than other middle schools. They want to shift Pierremont Elementary to feed into South Middle School, something the Fussners and other parents don’t want.
“We bought our homes, have raised our families in the West area,” Michelle said.
Their biggest worry, is when Tommy shifts back to go to West High School, he won’t have the same group of friends.
“They have not listened to our recommendations, our proposals, our concerns," Michelle said.
They’ve started a petition with 900 signatures and want the school board to change its mind. The district couldn’t provide an on-camera interview Friday. But at a board meeting this week, they addressed parents’ concerns, even noting that Pierremont is geographically closer to South Middle School. They acknowledge, though, they haven’t done a flow study at West Middle and say the plan hasn’t yet been finalized.
"They haven’t done their due diligence," Michelle said.
And even Tommy says he still wants to be heard.
"I feel like they should focus and listen," he said.
The school board is slated to take up the issue at their board meeting next month.
