CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Mercy Hospitals began giving some of their employees the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
The hospital says they are receiving shipments of the vaccine every other day.
BJC is the other local hospital system that said it started administering the second round of the vaccine Monday.
SSM will start giving the second dose Tuesday. St. Luke's will do so next week.
