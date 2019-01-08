(KMOV.com) - As the partial government shutdown nears its third week, some federal employees said they’re scrambling to find other jobs.
Andrea Caviedes said she’s worked for more than 10 years as a loan processor for the Department of Agriculture and is one of many who have been off the job for 18 days without pay.
“My kids didn't have Christmas, I had to borrow money to put a few presents under the tree but they didn't get what they wanted. Now, I am waiting to see how I can pay my rent,” said Andrea.
Caviedes has two children, her son has autism and is partially blind. She said she’s applied for multiple jobs in the last week but without a steady source of income, she’s struggling to pay bills.
Her family is turning to a food pantry in St. Peters for meals a few times a week.
“I'm the person who always shares and gives and I have given to the food pantries all the time, and now I am the one who needs to ask for it,” she said.
With many local food pantries funded by the government, the shutdown’s impact is becoming more visible.
Scott Walker is the President and CEO of Kingdom House in South City and said their organization has enough funding until the end of the month.
“Without these government resources, it does create chaos, havoc and crisis in these families,” Walker said.
For the sake of her family, Caviedes hopes the bickering in Washington D.C. ends soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.